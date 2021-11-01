Margaret A. Hermann, 92, longtime resident of Hibbing, died Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Grand Itasca Hospital in Grand Rapids, Minn.
She was born June 6, 1929, to Anthony and Wanda (Deleski) Rutar in Greany, Minn. A homemaker by trade, her family was very important to her. She loved baking, especially cookies for every holiday imaginable, and her strawberry or apple pies. Margaret also had a habit of washing clothes, even if they were clean, she seemed determined to wash them anyways. She held jobs at the Homer Bar, as a bartender, the Greek Café, as a hostess, bartended at Tuffy’s when the business was just starting out, and several others throughout her lifetime.
Margaret is survived by her five children: Patricia “Patty” Jones, Anaheim, Calif., Donald David Mayo Jr., Hibbing, Judie Rae Gothard, Chisholm, Antonia “Toni” (Daniel) Perell, Hibbing, and Roseann Volker, Chisholm; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews, and great- nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Howard Hermann; seven brothers; and six sisters.
There will be a gathering of family and friends for Margaret from 10 a.m. until noon on Friday, Nov. 5, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.
Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.