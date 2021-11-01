Margaret A. Hermann

Margaret A. Hermann, 92, longtime resident of Hibbing, died Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Grand Itasca Hospital in Grand Rapids, Minn.

She was born June 6, 1929, to Anthony and Wanda (Deleski) Rutar in Greany, Minn. A homemaker by trade, her family was very important to her. She loved baking, especially cookies for every holiday imaginable, and her strawberry or apple pies. Margaret also had a habit of washing clothes, even if they were clean, she seemed determined to wash them anyways. She held jobs at the Homer Bar, as a bartender, the Greek Café, as a hostess, bartended at Tuffy’s when the business was just starting out, and several others throughout her lifetime.

Margaret is survived by her five children: Patricia “Patty” Jones, Anaheim, Calif., Donald David Mayo Jr., Hibbing, Judie Rae Gothard, Chisholm, Antonia “Toni” (Daniel) Perell, Hibbing, and Roseann Volker, Chisholm; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews, and great- nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Howard Hermann; seven brothers; and six sisters.

There will be a gathering of family and friends for Margaret from 10 a.m. until noon on Friday, Nov. 5, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.

Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.

Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.

