Marcy Jo Keil died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at her home surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born on April 27, 1957, to Donald and Marlene (Engstrom) Zank in Duluth. She grew up and attended school in Aurora, graduating from Aurora-Hoyt Lakes High School, Class of 1975. Following school, she worked for Attorneys Andy Phillips and Mark Weir as a legal secretary. Most recently she worked as a Closing Agent for the North East Title Company. She was united in marriage to Richard Keil on April 25, 1998. Later in life she attended Mesabi Range Technical College in Eveleth for secretarial. Marcy enjoyed travelling, shopping, riding on Richard’s Harley, camping and pontoon rides. Marcy especially loved her grandchildren. She is remembered for her bubbly and cheery personality and her loving and caring soul.
Survivors include her husband, Richard; two children: Nicole (Mike) Lombardy of Hoyt Lakes and Travis (Shannon) Ferris of Aurora; three grandchildren: Kendra and Autumn Adamiak and Caleb Keil; two great-grandchildren: Coraline and Jay; one sister, Rachel (Scott Cleveland) Zank of Hoyt Lakes; a special cousin, Jackie Stenberg of Superior; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by an aunt, Jeannie Stenberg; and her parents.
A public visitation for Marcy Jo Keil, 63, of Aurora will be held from 9 to 11a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
Inurnment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery Columbarium in Aurora at a later date.
