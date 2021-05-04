Marcie (Marcella) Finnegan, 90, peacefully passed on Friday, April 30, 2021, in the compassionate care of her family at home in Duluth.
She was born on Jan. 12, 1931, in Virginia, Minn. She attended Virginia schools and graduated from the College of St. Scholastica. As a devout Christian who loved God with all her heart, Marcie was a member of Sacred Heart Parish.
Marcie was an independent, compassionate, and patient soul. She was an entrepreneur and she started one of the first women owned small businesses on the Iron Range, “Finny’s Inc.,” which was a personalized monogram business in Virginia. She was an educator who taught elementary students in Virginia and fostered the growth of adults with English as their second language and GED preparation. She was a tireless caregiver to both her husband and her son who she now joins in heaven. Marcie was a voracious reader who delighted in all genres of literature. The original laundress, she often lamented the loss of her Maytag wringer washer.
Marcie is survived by three children, Mary (John Ongaro) Finnegan, Peter Finnegan, John (Lisa) Finnegan, all of Duluth; grandchildren: Patrick (Keri Saline) Finnegan, Erin Finnegan, Daniel (Michelle) Ongaro and Casey Tatro; great-grandchildren, Shea, Keenan, and Landon Finnegan. Special nieces, Sue (Ralph) Harvey, Renee (Cal) Cossalter and Renelle (Carl) Baranzelli; along with their children, nine great- nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick Finnegan; parents, Ignatius and Juliet (Kubiak) Stopnik; an infant daughter; eldest son, Jim Finnegan; granddaughter, Annie Finnegan; and siblings, Sister Agnes Marie (Charlotte) Stopnik, O.S.B., Robert “Teto” Stopnik, and Connie “Bubbles” Edholm.
Marcie was truly beloved by many. Her strength, joy for life, and kindness will continue to inspire all of us who she graced with her presence.
With close family and friends, Marcie’s Memorial Mass was held on Tuesday, May 4, 202,1 (10:30 a.m). at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Duluth. Fr. William Fider honored Marcie’s life as the memorial officiant.
Memorials are the preferred way to honor Marcie’s memory and may be directed to Marquette Catholic School, 311 Third St. South, Virginia, MN 55792, or Damiano Center, 206 West Fourth St., Duluth, MN 55806.
Arrangements were made by the Dougherty Funeral Home in Duluth.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.