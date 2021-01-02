We are confident, I say, and would prefer to be away from the body and at home with the Lord. 2 Corinthians 5:8
Marcia Jean Boutang (Waisanen) passed Oct.31, 2019. Robert Dale Boutang, aka “Bob”, passed Nov. 8, 2020.
They join the Lord and their two eldest boys, Brett and Forrest. They are both survived by their children Kelsie and Jordan. Marica is survived by her brothers Jack and Roger. Robert is Survived by his sister Sharon.
Marica and Robert hail from the Iron Range state of Minnesota. Marica from Chisholm and Robert from Hibbing. They met at a social event through friends while Marica was still in high school. They were married Jan. 3, 1964. Both went to college in Minnesota. Marcia’s career was in administration that moved to raising their children while Robert went into law enforcement. Marica’s administrative career brought her to work for a railroad company and the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Robert served in the military, a correctional officer at Stillwater State Prison, and the Minneapolis Police Department before heading to Alaska where he continued law enforcement and retired as a commander of the State Troopers. After retirement both expanded their careers and became process servers. Robert also joined Alaska Fish and Wildlife Protection Division for several years and became a licensed Master Big Game Guide with Alaska Guides and Outfitters and Wild Country Big Game Hunting. Later Robert did Federal Contractor Backgrounds for investigations.
Marcia and Robert believed in continually learning. Marica did so by enjoying reading, puzzles, and trivia. Robert did so by focusing on getting his PhD at UAF. They also enjoyed time hunting, fishing, and cross-country skiing together in their early years. Robert was also an avid runner when younger and continued to work out and walk in his neighborhood to keep in shape until his last days. Robert and Marcia found solace in religion after the tragic passing of their oldest boys. The family attended Fairbanks Lutheran Church for many years. Robert continued to find solace in religion after Marica’s passing and frequented Hamilton Acres Baptist Church. He genuinely loved the lord and his family.
A small service in Fairbanks will occur after the holidays. In summer, there will be a large service in Palmer at the family grave site. If you would like information about the Palmer service please email boutangfuneral@gmail.com.
