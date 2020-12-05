Marcia Ann Stilinovich

Marcia A. Stilinovich, 83, of Hibbing, and formerly from St. Helena, Calif., died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at Aspen Grove Assisted Living facility in Chisholm.
She was born July 12, 1937 to Nick and Mary (Maras) Stilinovich in Hibbing. She was a graduate of Hibbing High School in 1955. Marcia lived and worked in San Francisco, Calif., eventually retiring to St. Helena, Calif. She recently returned to Hibbing in 2018. She owned and operated an accounting firm throughout her career. Marcia loved her dogs as her children. She also had a special love for living in California.
She is survived by her sister, Marge Kepler, Hibbing; brother, Tom (Dee Negri) Stilinovich, Eagle, Idaho; nieces and nephews, Robert (Mary Ann) Kepler, Hibbing, Kathy (Gerry) Leonard, St. Louis, Mo., Lisa Kepler, Maple Grove, Minn., Greg Kepler, Lori (Chris) Koehler, and Tom Kepler, all of Hibbing, Mark (Kathy) Stilinovich, Boise, Idaho, Matt Stilinovich, Murrieta, Calif., and Tom Stilinovich Jr., Boise, Idaho; several cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Nick T. and Mary (Maras) Stilinovich.
Marcia will be sadly missed by her family and all that knew her. Marcia’s family would like to express a sincere thank you to the entire staff at Aspen Grove Assisting Living in Chisholm for the exceptional and loving care that she received while there.
A memorial service for Marcia will be determined at a later date.
Interment will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for Marcia, please visit us at: www.doughertyofhbbing.com.
