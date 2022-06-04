Marcella Holm peacefully passed away May 25, 2022, at the Virginia Care Center at the age of 94.
She was born to Joseph and Elizabeth Jurek on Aug 4, 1927, in Sturgeon Lake, Minn., and was one of 8 children. They later moved to Cook, and she graduated from Cook High School.
Marcella married Gerald Holm in 1946 and was a loving and dedicated mother to a family of 7 children, whose needs she always put before her own.
Marcella worked at the Holy Spirit Church for over 36 years. She was the overseer of the Social Hall, she also cooked and worked in the kitchen there as well. She was one of the original coordinators of the “Pasty Project.” Marcella was a member of the Guild and was also a Religious Education teacher. Marcella also worked at the Hot dog stand / “Kosher Koney” at the Thunderbird Mall.
She enjoyed cooking, knitting and crocheting, sewing, gardening, doing puzzles, canning and blueberry picking. Mostly she loved spending time with her family and making their favorite meals. She was a Loyal and Loving servant to God.
Marcella is survived by her children: Les (Cindy) Holm, Shirley (Frank) Jennings, Tom Holm, Barb (Mick) Saari and Gerri Holm; 12 Grandchildren; 22 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great-Great Grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; her son, Larry; and daughter, Beth;
her brothers: Eddie Jurek, Leonard Jurek, and Bob Jurek; and sisters: Stacy Chapik, Adeline Bondeson, Bernice Phillips, and Theresa Tammaro.
We would also like to thank the special Caregivers at the Virginia Care Center at Essentia Hospital.
The Funeral service will be held Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guestbook or to send condolences please visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
