Marcella E. Servatka

Funeral service for Marcella E. Servatka, 101, of Vadnais Heights, formerly of Aurora, are pending at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.

To plant a tree in memory of Marcella Servatka as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries