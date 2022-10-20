Marcella Ann (Connors) Homola, 94, of Gilbert, died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Edgewood Vista in Virginia, Minnesota.
She was born Nov. 4, 1927, in Eveleth, Minn., to Matthew and Leah (Lussier) Connors. She graduated from Eveleth High School in 1945. She continued her education at the College of St. Scholastica in the nursing program.
On Oct. 29, 1946, she married William Homola in Eveleth. They were married for 59 years before his death on Aug. 1, 2006. Marcella worked at the Virginia Hospital and the Arrowhead Shirt Factory. She was a homemaker and raised her four children.
Marcella was a member of the Gilbert VFW Auxiliary, a girl scout leader, and avid reader, loved to knit, play cards, fish and attend her children’s activities and sporting events. In her later years, she and Bill would travel in their motorhome to spend winters down south.
Survivors include her children: Cathleen (Thomas) Lautigar of McKinley, Mary Lee Pummell of Lakeview, Ohio, Nancy (Michael) Ralston of Lake Vermilion, Tower, and John Homola of Gilbert; grandchildren: JoEllen (Brent) Roppe, Melissa Lautigar, Jennifer Lautigar, William (Mindy) Pummell, James (Betty Gibson) Pummell, Sarah (Bryan) Mills, Jeff (Ashley) Ralston, Charity (Chuck) Kauder, Zachary Homola and Brittany (Austin) Kjenaas; 18 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Barb Connors of Grey Eagle, Minn.; brother-in-law, John Meehan of Gilbert; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William; her parents; mother and father-in-law, Ellen and Peter Homola; daughter-in-law, Pamela Homola; son-in-law, Max Pummell; brother, Donald Connors; sister, Doris Kauchick; granddaughter, Cherie Pummell; great granddaughters, Elizabeth Pummell and Christa Kauder; great grandson, Henry Homola; and her brothers-and-sisters in law.
Marcella’s family would like to thank Edgewood Vista, especially Kelly and Steven and Caring Edge Hospice for their wonderful and compassionate care they gave to her.
Mass of Christian Burial for Marcella will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert with Fr. Justin Fish as celebrant. Visitation will be one hour prior to the mass at church. Burial will be in the Gilbert Cemetery.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
