Marcella Ann (Connors) Homola

Marcella Ann (Connors) Homola, 94, of Gilbert, died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Edgewood Vista in Virginia, Minnesota.

She was born Nov. 4, 1927, in Eveleth, Minn., to Matthew and Leah (Lussier) Connors. She graduated from Eveleth High School in 1945. She continued her education at the College of St. Scholastica in the nursing program.

