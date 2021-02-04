Marc Christian Westerbur, 50, of Mountain Iron, went peacefully to be with his Lord on Feb. 2, 2021, at home with his family by his side. He resided in Mountain Iron, Minn., with his wife and children since 1995.
Marc was born May 1, 1970, in Virginia, Minn., to his parents Ron and Bobbi (Pfremmer) Westerbur. He was raised in Virginia, and was a VHS Class of 1989 graduate. Marc loved playing football in high school. He attended Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn., for two years playing football for the Cobbers and also attended Century College in White Bear Lake, Minn., where he studied to be a Certified Practitioner of Orthotics.
Marc started his career in orthotics/prosthetics in Duluth in 1993. He had a great work ethic and loved helping his patients learn how to walk and improve their quality of life. His care and knowledge helped others reach levels they may have thought they never could achieve. Marc retired from Hanger Orthotics and Prosthetics in April of 2020.
Marc was united in marriage to Kristi Ann Kirsch on July 31, 1993. He was a loving, caring, generous and dedicated father to their three children.
An avid hunter, Marc loved training hunting dogs as a member of the Iron Range Retriever Club. He enjoyed spending time camping, fishing and boating on Lake Vermilion. He loved cooking and hosting social gatherings at his home and barbecuing on the lake for all his family and friends. Marc was active in coaching the Virginia Youth Hockey and Youth Baseball programs. He was a member of the Virginia Blue Pride Fund committee. He loved supporting his children’s Blue Devil athletic teams and was the “boss” behind the scenes for the Virginia Figure Skating annual ice show prop design. He also loved supporting figure skating at the collegiate level, following his oldest daughter around the country and world, cheering her team on.
When Marc learned of his ALS diagnosis in April of 2020, he made a choice to make something good come from his disease. He had a goal to provide many teachable moments to his family and friends, which included inspiring many people to grow in their faith, spreading the message “God is Good!” He was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Parish, Virginia.
He is survived by his wife, Kristi Westerbur; daughter, Jill Westerbur; son, Jace Westerbur; and daughter, Jayda Westerbur; father, Ron Westerbur; brother, Jay (Amber) Westerbur; niece and nephew, Aaden and Annalise Westerbur of Duluth, Minn.; brother, Kristopfer Westerbur of Crystal, Minn.; and brother-in-law, Jeff (Mary Ledin) Kirsch of Duluth; special aunt and uncle, Carol and Kurt Sundquist; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, extended family; his dog, Ruben, and many special friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Bobbi Westerbur; mother-in-law, Millie Kirsch; father-in-law, Eldon Kirsch; sister-in-law, Sharon Keith; and grandparents.
Visitation will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia, Minn., on Friday, Feb. 5, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by a Prayer Hour from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6, with visitation one hour prior at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia, Minn. Reverend Father Brandon Moravitz, Celebrant.
The service will be live streamed via the following links: holyspiritvirginia.com and https://www.facebook.com/BaumanFuneral.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
