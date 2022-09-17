Malory Jo Schaefbauer

Malory Jo Schaefbauer, 33, of Virginia, MN passed away September 3, 2022.

Malory grew up in the area of Midway, MN where some of her favorite memories were from her Grandparents’ farm. Throughout high school, Malory performed as a great student athlete of track, softball and hockey, graduating in 2006 from Virginia, MN. She went on to attend Mesabi Range CTC where she found Student Senate and strong liking of politics. Malory moved to Duluth, she fell in love with the city and called it “home”. Malory graduated from University of Minnesota Duluth in 2010 with her Bachelors of Business Administration. Her diploma and outlook on life took her through a variety of jobs, locations and adventures. Including a move to Ohio and Mississippi where she spent some years making new homes and more memories. Malory could be found participating in trivia nights, arts, fashion weeks, music festivals, political gatherings, and hockey games. She loved family, her dear friends, and her cat Fae. Malory was kind. She had given others second chances, warm clothes, and smiles when they needed them. She will be forever missed because she is gone too soon.

