Major David Goard, 78, passed away peacefully due to lung cancer on Oct. 24, 2021, at his home in Cloquet. His sister Mary, who provided end of life care, was at his side.
He was born on Oct. 14, 1943 in Hibbing, Minn., to Major and Aureola “Oatsie” (Kiminki) Goard. He graduated in 1962 from Hibbing High School, where he was involved in tennis and gymnastics. Following high school, he worked on the ore boats on Lake Superior before earning his Bachelor of Science degree in education at Bemidji State College. He went on to earn a master's degree at Lake Superior College. He was a respected elementary teacher and faculty member in the Cloquet school district for 30 years until his retirement.
Major was a golfer, motorcycle rider and avid hunter and fisherman.
He was an active Lumberjack fan of the Cloquet hockey team. He taught trout fly tying for community education classes and shared his talents with many. Those who were lucky enough to know and spend time with him gained a lifelong friend and a caring individual. He was always there to lend a hand to anyone in need.
Survivors include his sister, Mary Erickson of Rice Lake, Wis.; daughters, Cristy (Peter) Egerton of Santa Rosa, Calif.; Tammy (Lucas) Francisco of Windsor, Calif.; grandchildren, Elliot Egerton, and Taylor James and Chase Francisco; nephew, Major (Tammy) Erickson of New Richmond,
Wis., and their children, Anna and Jordan; nephew, Jason (Tammie) Erickson of Houlton, Wis., and their children, MacKenzie and Cole; sister in-law and brother in-law, Jonne and Dan Molesky of Hibbing and their children, Dan, Dawn, John and Jason; sister-in-law and brother- in-law, Ginny and Robert Bauer of Cloverdale, Calif., and children, Nicole Jones and Shawna Jones; friends from HHS class of 1962; numerous fishing and hunting friends, and Black Hat Society members.
Major was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law, Katherine (Kit) Gregorich; brother-in-law, Roger Erickson; and beloved golden retriever, Max.
A gathering of family and friends will be held this spring for a Celebration Of Life at the Cloquet VFW in April or May of 2022.
