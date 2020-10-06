Maggie "Lois" Forward was born April 2, 1949, in Lima, Ohio. She moved to northern Minnesota in 1986.
She died October 4, 2020, at Guardian Angels in Hibbing, Minn.
Maggie was employed at K-Mart, she was there the day the store opened and closed. During her years there she had many different positions including personnel manager. She also loved helping her dear friend remodel homes.
Maggie was an amazing mother and loyal friend. She was non-stop and always full of energy. Maggie will forever be remembered for her straight dedication and smile that would light up a room.
Maggie is survived by daughter, Sheila Forward, Eveleth; sister, Lynn Bridgewater, Rockford, Ill.); along with extended family which reached throughout many states.
Maggie was preceded in death by her parents, Stan and Dorothy Flarida; brothers, Steven Kowell and Gene Flarida.
Family and friends will be notified of a celebration of life for Maggie at a later date when the world straightens up.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.