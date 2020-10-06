Maggie ‘Lois’ Forward

Maggie "Lois" Forward was born April 2, 1949, in Lima, Ohio. She moved to northern Minnesota in 1986.

She died October 4, 2020, at Guardian Angels in Hibbing, Minn.

Maggie was employed at K-Mart, she was there the day the store opened and closed. During her years there she had many different positions including personnel manager. She also loved helping her dear friend remodel homes.

Maggie was an amazing mother and loyal friend. She was non-stop and always full of energy. Maggie will forever be remembered for her straight dedication and smile that would light up a room.

Maggie is survived by daughter, Sheila Forward, Eveleth; sister, Lynn Bridgewater, Rockford, Ill.); along with extended family which reached throughout many states.

Maggie was preceded in death by her parents, Stan and Dorothy Flarida; brothers, Steven Kowell and Gene Flarida.

Family and friends will be notified of a celebration of life for Maggie at a later date when the world straightens up.

