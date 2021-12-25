Mae Lillian Keil, 85, of Farmington, Minn., formerly of Biwabik Township, died Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Trinity Care Center in Farmington, Minn.
Mae was born May 6, 1936, to Hubert and Florence (Reilnd) Brandl in Bemidji, Minn. She was a graduate of Blackduck High School and later married Ernest Keil on July 5, 1956.
Mae worked as parish housekeeper and custodian for St. John’s Parish in Biwabik for nine years. She served as camp cook for the St. Louis County 4-H and was caretaker of the Biwabik Township Cemetery for nearly 20 years.
She was a member of St. John’s Parish and its Council of Catholic Women, the Lakeland Fire Department Auxiliary and was an avid card player.
Survivors include her daughter, Catherine (John) Skoff of Farmington; and a son, Dennis Keil of Prescott, Wis.; grandchildren: Amy Greiner, John Paul Skoff, Nathan and Brandon Keil; great grandchildren: Damion and Samantha and brother, Elroy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Florence; and her husband, Ernest.
Memorial Mass will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Biwabik with Fr. Kristoffer McKusky as celebrant. Friends may gather one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be in the Biwabik Township Cemetery.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
