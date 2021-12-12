Mae Kathryn Loe

Mae Kathryn (Tootsie) (LaTourelle) Loe, beloved daughter, sister, wife, aunt, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and dear friend passed away on December 8, 2021 surrounded by family and loved ones at Ely Bloomenson Community Hospital.
Tootsie was born on August 31, 1939 in Minnesota Lake, MN to Hollis and Mae LaTourelle. The LaTourelles moved to a cabin north of Ely in 1940. Soon after her family moved to Winton, MN, where Tootsie grew up.
She graduated from Ely Memorial High School in 1957. She went on to Airline school and worked in Chicago and Minneapolis for Capital/Pan Am before marrying Rod Loe in 1959. Tootsie lived in Ely the rest of her life where she and Rod raised Pam, Pat and Mike.
Tootsie has left an indelible mark on the Ely community. She spent several years working at the Ely Area Credit Union. She was the longest active member of the Ely United Methodist Church and served the church in many ways; some of her favorites being, teaching release time, various committees and pasties. She also helped in the running of the family business, R&R Transfer. She always enjoyed being a part of her Quilting group, Book Club, Card Groups, Birthday Club, Investment Club (WIMPS) and was always involved with the Ely High School Class of 1957 classmate activities.
She also enjoyed any time she had the opportunity to travel the world with Rod and other family members and friends. Later in life Tootsie was always up for a new jigsaw puzzle, doing daily devotions and spending any time possible with family and friends which was cherished by us all.
Tootsie was preceded in death by her parents, Hollis and Mae and her brother Dave LaTourell.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Rod Loe. Her children Pamela Turnbull (Mike), Patrick Loe (Brielle), Michael Loe (Leslie Kurre) all of Ely. Brother Robert “Jeep” LaTourell (Naomi) of Ely and sister Mary Hueman (Bob) of Surprise, AZ. Grandchildren: Alexis Baack (Jeff), Blaine Turnbull (Alexandra), Morgan Loe and Logan Loe. Great-grandchildren: Beckett Baack, Brexley and Hollis Turnbull. Along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Tootsie’s smile, devout faith in God and words of encouragement and wisdom will never be forgotten and always cherished by anyone who is ever been blessed to share time with her on this earth. Rest assured she will continue to look over us all from heaven.
Funeral services will be held at Ely United Methodist Church on Friday, December 17 at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, December 16 at Kerntz Funeral Home and from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
The funeral will be broadcast on the Facebook page Eumc MN.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Ely United Methodist Church.
Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
