Madonna Mary Hysjulien

Madonna Mary (Spain) Hysjullien, 92, died in her home surrounded by her loving family on Aug. 1, 2021.
Donna was born to her parents Robert and Edna Spain on June 8, 1929. She graduated from St Leo’s High school in Minot, N.D., and went on to receive her elementary education degree from Minot State Teachers College. It was there she met the love of her life Wayne Francis Hysjulien. They shared a love of music and math and each other’s company for the next 70 years.
After a few years in Upsala, Minn., where Wayne (Hysh) taught high school math, they moved to Hibbing where they have lived and thrived for the last 60 plus years. In addition to mothering their seven children, Donna founded and led the Hibbing Parents Nursery School for 22 years. A gifted seamstress, Donna designed and sewed costumes for productions at Hibbing High School as well as the local community theater. Her beautiful quilts and sweaters are family treasures. She also assisted her husband with Math Team activities as part of his Hibbing High School teaching duties.
Donna was active in civic activities. She was the current president of the Hibbing branch of the General Federation of Women, an organization which provides many important community services and about which she was passionate. She and Hysh were avid supporters of HHS sports teams, delivered Meals on Wheels, and won the Lion’s Club award for outstanding community service. Donna was always active in the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, singing in the church choir and other activities. Her faith was inspirational - she was always ready with prayers for all.
As the mother of a large family, Donna’s focus was always on being a loving, involved and positive force in their lives. She never failed to remember a birthday or anniversary as her family grew exponentially through the years. For the last 10 years, in honor of family members lost to cancer, Donna hosted the R-cubed triathlon/concert fund-raiser for the Angel Fund which supports cancer patients in northern Minnesota.
She is survived by her husband, Wayne Hysjulien; her sister, Linda Spain (Michael Ingram); her children: Robert Kim Hysjulien (Laura), Rebecca Dove (Robert), Chery Hysjulien (Randy Hedberg), Niki Hysjulien (Tim Johnson), Holly Hysjulien (Lori Gustafson); her daughter-in-law, Nikki Vangsnes; 18 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren (more on the way); and two nephews. She will be thoroughly mourned and seriously missed by all who knew her.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Edna Spain; her brother, Bobby Spain; her daughter, Roxane Hysjulien Demillo and her husband, Mark DeMillo; her son, Jamie Hysjulien; and her grandson, Aane Dove.
Donna Hysjulien, by her nature, lived a life of acceptance, love and faith that impacted and inspired every life she touched.
Funeral services for Donna will be 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church of Hibbing. The Rev. Fr. Trevor Peterson will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral Mass at the church on Friday.
Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Memorial Contributions: please support the Angel Fund. Donations may be made through www.hysjulien.com.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
