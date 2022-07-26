Madeline Marie Delich

Madeline Marie Delich, age 95, died peacefully on July 22, 2022, at Mount Royal Pines III Assisted Living in Duluth, with her loving family by her side.

She was born in Eveleth, Minn., on Oct. 13, 1926, to Ida and Domenick Fonti, and lived most of her life in Eveleth until her recent move to Duluth for health reasons. Madeline graduated from Eveleth High School in 1944 and attended 2 years of junior college in Eveleth before receiving her Bachelor’s degree in Business Education from St. Cloud State Teachers College.

