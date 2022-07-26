Madeline Marie Delich, age 95, died peacefully on July 22, 2022, at Mount Royal Pines III Assisted Living in Duluth, with her loving family by her side.
She was born in Eveleth, Minn., on Oct. 13, 1926, to Ida and Domenick Fonti, and lived most of her life in Eveleth until her recent move to Duluth for health reasons. Madeline graduated from Eveleth High School in 1944 and attended 2 years of junior college in Eveleth before receiving her Bachelor’s degree in Business Education from St. Cloud State Teachers College.
On a bus ride from Eveleth to St. Cloud, Madeline met her college sweetheart Robert (Bob) Delich. They were married on June 18, 1949, and were blessed to share 67 years of marriage. After graduation from college Madeline taught for one year at Aitkin High School. She left teaching for a while to raise her family, but returned to substitute teaching at the Eveleth High School in 1966 and all of her children and their friends had the privilege of being taught by her in the classroom. Together Madeline and Bob raised seven children. They owned Bob’s Roosevelt Bar for 13 years, carrying on a Pietrantonio family tradition that had begun in 1913 by Madeline’s Grandfather Dominic.
Madeline was a devout Catholic and member of Resurrection Parish in Eveleth. She sang in the funeral choir for many years and was active in the church’s pro-life initiatives. Praying the rosary and participating in adoration at the church were very important to her. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters. Madeline served on the Eveleth Planning and Zoning Commission for several years and gave back in numerous other ways to support the Eveleth community she was so proud of. She volunteered with the craft/activities program at the Eveleth nursing h ome for many years. Madeline was a gifted seamstress and tailor. Besides creating beautiful clothing, she was known for being able to fix anything and was in high demand with her children and grandchildren who were always in need of her skills for altering, hemming, patching and repairing their clothes. She had an amazing sense of style and always dressed to the nines. She could wear a beautiful hat like no one else, when they were in style, and she even made a few of her own for herself and others. She knit and crocheted sweaters, scarves, hats, and afghans and even won a blue ribbon at the county fair for one of her afghans. Madeline was a talented gardener as evidenced by the many flower gardens throughout her yard. Her beloved rose garden brought her the greatest joy. In later years when gardening became more difficult her son Greg obliged her many requests to help keep her gardens going.
Madeline was proud of her Italian heritage and had the privilege of traveling to Italy several times to visit her parents’ hometown of Capestrano and meet relatives. She and Bob had many travel adventures after retirement, visiting family and friends throughout the country. Madeline was a great cook and instilled those skills in her children. She made the best sugo and meatballs, antipasto, potica, and sarmas (in honor of Bob’s Serbian heritage). She was known for her homemade jelly.
Madeline is survived by her seven children: Patti Delich and her sons Matthew (Laura) and Nick (Kathy) Sharp; Robbie (Paul) Essling and their sons Brian, Adam and David Essling; Chuck (Lisa) Delich and their children Jessica (Jason) Sanderson and Philip (Missy) Delich; Dave (Jessica Valentine) Delich and his daughters Emma and Katie Delich and stepson Gabriel Valentine: Phil (Tracy) Delich and their children Ben (Amanda) Delich and Josie (Carl) Babich; Greg (Samantha) Delich; and Joe (Lisa) Delich and their children Merrill and Dominic Delich; sisters-in-law, Julie Delich, Florine Casper, and Donna Delich; brother-in-law, Mike Delich, and special relatives Donna Leonard and Feno Rainaldi. She is also survived by 15 great grandchildren: many nieces and nephews, and countless relatives and friends whose lives she enriched. Family was the most important aspect of her life, and she was so proud of all of them.
Madeline was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her parents Ida and Domenick Fonti; her sisters, Loretta (Anton) Nemanick and Eleanor (Sergio) Gambucci; her son-in-law, Russ Stahl; her brothers-in-law, Dan, Nick, Pete, Donald, Sam, Godfrey, Tom, and John Delich and sister-in-law, Dorothy Swanson.
The family is grateful for the loving care provided to Madeline by the staff at Mount Royal Pines III Assisted Living and the Essentia Health Hospice Home Care Team.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. with recitation of the rosary at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, at Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home in Eveleth. Visitation will continue on Monday, August 1, at 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Resurrection Church in Eveleth. Co-celebrants are Fr. Justin Fish, Fr. Dale Nau, and Fr. Eamonn Boland. Burial will be immediately after mass at the Eveleth Cemetery, with a lunch and fellowship to follow at the church hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Madeline had a full and blessed life. In heaven, she is now released from her pain and mobility restrictions and free to dance with her favorite dance partner Bob.
