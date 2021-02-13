Lynn Sorila Landgren, age 66, of Prior Lake, passed peacefully on Feb. 3, 2021, at Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville.
Lynn was born on April 3, 1954, in Gilbert, Minn., and grew up proud of her Finnish heritage and growing a deep Christian faith. She graduated from Gilbert High School in 1972 and continued her education at St. Catherine University with a degree in occupational therapy. She was jack of all trades working as everything from a pediatric therapist to insurance underwriter to florist to daycare provider. On Feb. 5, 1977, she married Steven Landgren and they settled down in Prior Lake, Minn., where they raised two daughters. Lynn was the consummate loving, doting wife and mother, tirelessly nurturing and guiding her girls and volunteered much of her time as an adult leader to local 4-H clubs including Stem of the Clover, Midnight Clovers, and Credit River Comets. Later in life, she started a woman’s ministry called Grace Women’s Fellowship. She was the pastor and planned every aspect of the retreats that were held several times a year. Lynn loved flowers, British mystery shows, and her cats. Lynn will be remembered by family and friends for being an amazing cook, her hospitality, and her love of Jesus.
Lynn is survived by her husband of 44 years, Steve; daughters, Katie and Kristen; several beloved nieces; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Lila Sorila; and sisters, Janice Hall and Sandra Sorila.
A celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, Feb. 18, at noon with visitation at 11 a.m., at Thomson-Doughtery Mansion, 2535 Park Ave S Minneapolis, MN.
A burial will be in April in her hometown of Gilbert, MN.
Local arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
