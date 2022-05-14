Lynn Renee Dormanen, age 62, of Chisholm, Minn., went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 6, 2022.
She was born in Hibbing, Minn., on Sept. 4, 1959, to Roy and Mary (Mihelich) Silvestrini. Lynn graduated from Hibbing High School in 1978 and was married to Gordy Dormanen on Dec. 26, 1978. They were married for over 43 years. Lynn and Gordy settled in Balkan Township and built a home there. She loved animals, especially dogs and deer! Deer would literally come up to her and eat corn out of her hand. Her labs and Basset hound were truly her best friends. She often said, “I like dogs more than people.” Lynn started working at Graysher Restaurant in Hibbing in 1979 and moved on to work at Zimmy’s. In 1997 she started at American Linen Company until her retirement in 2015. Lynn always enjoyed spending time with, playing and teaching her nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. With being only 4’11”, the kids loved playing with Lynn too. Lynn loved to travel! She went to 49 states only excluding Hawaii because she didn’t care for airplanes. She loved to go out to dinner and movies. Her favorite TV shows were Wheel of Fortune and The Bold and Beautiful. A lot of travel, camping and fishing were always on her schedule. National Parks like Banff, Zion Park in Utah and the Smokey Mountains in Tennessee were her favorites. Keeping the yard and gardens well groomed was also a priority. Lynn loved motorcycle riding… her favorite ride was Glacier Park and Bear Tooth Pass out west. Lynn was a fantastic cook and baker! Her chicken pot pie, banana bread and her chocolate peanut butter bars were all spectacular. She brought some to all gatherings. Lynn attended Assembly of God Church in Chisholm. She was truly devoted to Christ and lived a life of faith, hope and love. One thing for sure, if you’re on the edge of a cliff and going to fall… Trust Jesus! He will catch you or give you wings and teach you to fly.
Lynn is survived by Gordy Dormanen, Mariann Silvestrini, Elaine (Marty) Lehto, Leona (Lenny) Tylla, Phil (Delphine) Dormanen, Brent (Grace) Kangas, Gayla (Micky) Aho, Jo (Jerry) Anderson, Dale (Vi) Haanpaa, Kenny (Alicia, Kharma, Marley) Forsman, Ryan (Susan) Lehto and family, Lance Tylla, April Tylla, Ben Lehto, Ashley (Brad) Willis and Family, Cheyenne Dormanen, Raine Dormanen, two best friends; Gina Gaynor and Connie Bussy and her Basset/lab, Abby.
A memorial service and celebration of life for Lynn will be held at 2 p.m Sunday, May 22, at the Chisholm Assembly of God Church. Pastor Micah Reed will officiate the service. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at church at 1p.m.
A private inurnment will take place at the Maple Hill Columbarium at a later date.
To join the service through live stream, please visit "Chisholm Assembly of God" Facebook page on the day of our celebration.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.