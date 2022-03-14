Lynn M. (Reno) Faust, age 70, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022, in Chisholm, Minn., at Heritage Manor Nursing Home surrounded by family.
Lynn, known to her friends as Reno, was born in Hibbing on Feb. 28,1952, and attended Hibbing Public Schools. She graduated from Hibbing High school with honors in 1970 and moved to St. Cloud, Minn., where she met Fred Faust. They married June 5, 1971, at the Blessed Sacrament in Hibbing and later relocated to Kelly Lake, Minn., where they lived happily married for over 50 years.
While raising three sons, she graduated from Bemidji State University with a degree in Special Education and taught in the Itasca and St. Louis County School Districts helping disabled and less fortunate students.
Reno was a devoted hockey mom and loved watching MN Wild games. She was also a youth church group leader at St. Anne’s in Kelly Lake.
With her summers off, Reno loved camping with family and friends and spending time at Grandma’s cabin. She loved sewing, baking, birdwatching and traveling to visit her brothers in California.
Reno was a smart, loving, kind and patient woman. She cherished her family but especially loved her children and grandchildren. She will be missed dearly by many.
Reno is survived by her husband, Fred; sons, Micah, Barry (Amy), and Jesse; grandchildren, Drew, Braden and Rance; and brothers, Guy (Janice) Stilinovich, Michael Stilinovich, and William (Linda) Stilinovich.
She was preceded in death by her son, Chris; brother, Robert Stilinovich; parents, William and Gladys Stilinovich; and grandmother, Sadie Sterle.
The Faust family would like to send a special thank you to Merri Kangas who was a great friend and help in Reno’s final years. We’d also like to thank the amazing staff at Heritage Manor and Fairview Range Medical Center for their quality care and support.
Per the families’ request there will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date.
Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred either to Heritage Manor in Chisholm, 321 NE 6th Street, Chisholm, MN, 55719, or to Fairview Range Medical Center, located at 750 East 34th Street, Hibbing, MN 55746.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
