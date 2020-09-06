Lynn Lee Kopp, 70, of Hoyt Lakes, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at this home surrounded by family and friends after a courageous battle with cancer.
Lynn was born on July 27, 1950, to Marvin and Verna (Hemmig) Kopp in Hartley, Iowa. He graduated from the Aurora-Hoyt Lakes High School, Class of 1968. He furthered his education at Mesabi Junior College, majoring in cards and pool. Lynn was drafted in the U.S. Navy and served during the Vietnam Conflict for four years. Lynn was united in marriage to Doris Hobbs on July 11, 1970, in Hollywood, Md. Lynn retired from the military in 1973 and moved to Hoyt Lakes. He was employed as a millwright for US Steel from where he retired in August 2003. During the winters, Lynn worked at Giants Ridge and the Hoyt Lakes Golf Course during the summers. He enjoyed woodworking and golfing. Lynn coached and served as President of Youth Hockey as well as the UMD Hockey School for six years. He also coached women’s softball. Lynn was a member of the Hoyt Lakes Golf League and Golf Commission, and the Aurora American Legion.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years: Doris; two sons, Lynn Jr. (Deanna) Kopp of Hoyt Lakes, and Jamie (Melissa) Kopp of Esko; grandchildren: Brandon (Alyssa), Jourdan, Khalix, Reese, Sam, Aiden, and Emma; one great-grandson, Lyric; his father, Marvin Kopp; siblings, Larry (Karen) Kopp and Lory (Scott Henry) Keranen; as well as his special golf buddies and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Verna; and nephew, Kyle.
A graveside service for Lynn will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at the Hoyt Lakes Memorial Cemetery with Lynn Jr. and Larry Kopp officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Aurora-Hoyt Lakes Color Guard.
Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
