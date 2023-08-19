Lynn Laakso Pietrowski

Lynn Laakso Pietrowski

A funeral service for Lynn Laakso Pietrowski will be held at noon Saturday, Aug. 26, at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Virginia. Visitation will be for one hour before the service.

