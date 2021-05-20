Lynn Carroll Anderson passed away at his home in southeast Minneapolis on Friday, May 7, 2021.
He was born in Philadelphia, Ohio, on Dec. 3, 1944, and spent his childhood in Beavercreek, Ohio.
He was forever touched by the tragic accidental death of his younger brother, Keith Conrad Anderson, when Lynn was 14. Perhaps that is why he tried his best to use his rental house to stabilize families with children and grandchildren.
Lynn is survived by his brother, Merrill Wray Anderson; by Patricia Morris — both his and Donna’s best friend; and, from his Minnesota graduate school days, Dorothy (D.J. Jonas) Charging Hawk and her family. He also suffered the loss of their beloved cats, Bobby, Tiger and Sammy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Florice Anderson of Beavercreek, and by the love of his life, his wife, Donna Mae Anderson of Gilbert, Minn.
Lynn graduated from Beavercreek High School and went on to receive his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Cincinnati. He went to graduate school in electrical engineering at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. There he became an active member of the Wrong Way Grands Square Dance Club, the Minnesota Rovers Outing Club, the West Bank Motorcycle Club and the Minnesota Science Fiction Society.
He worked as an electrical engineer for many years and later transitioned to work as a landlord for the properties in SE Minneapolis that he, and later with Donna, bought in the neighborhood.
He served as an election judge in his precinct for decades. He was also a participating member of the SE Como Improvement Association until his passing. He also continued to attend science fiction conventions and avidly read classic and contemporary science fiction novels.
A potluck celebration of Lynn’s life and appreciation for his years of help and caring, and a remembrance of all the things we did together, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at Van Cleve Park, 901 15th Ave. SE, Minneapolis. Enter the parking lot from 15th Ave. between the community center and the railroad.
He will be interred beside Donna in the City of Gilbert cemetery at 1 p.m. Monday, May 24.
