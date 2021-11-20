Lynn Annette Ruotsalainen, 65, of Hoyt Lakes died Thursday, November 18, 2021 at her home.
She was born on New Year’s Eve, 1955 to Winfred and Dorla (Miller) Langfeld in Fergus Falls. Her family moved to Aurora where she grew up and attended Aurora-Hoyt Lakes High School, graduating from the class of 1974. Lynn was united in marriage to Henry Ruotsalainen on July 20, 1974. The family made their home in Hoyt Lakes and raised six children. Lynn furthered her education at Eveleth Vo-Tech for nursing while raising her family. She worked at the Virginia Regional Medical Center for eighteen years and also at the East Range Clinic in Virginia at the same time. She most recently was employed by Essentia Health-Northern Pines until her retirement.
Lynn volunteered as a Girl Scout Leader, was a member of the Hoyt Lakes Garden Club, Colby Lake Waterski Boat Club and taught Sunday School. She enjoyed gardening, crafting, traveling, and riding the Harley with Henry. Dancing with friends along to The Christopher David Hanson Band were her favorite times. She took the greatest pleasure in supporting her children and grandchildren in all of their sports and activities.
Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Henry; children: Jason (Joey) Ruotsalainen of Iron, Jill (Kevin) Eckman of Hoyt Lakes, Jerod (Heather) Ruotsalainen of Hoyt Lakes, Julie Ruotsalainen of Hoyt Lakes, Joel (Sara) Ruotsalainen of Elk River, and Jon (Kori Christensen) Ruotsalainen of Makinen; grandchildren: Logan, Landan, Levi Ruotsalainen, Jakson and Parker Lehti, Addison and Owen Eckman; Isabella and Aubree Ruotsalainen, Nikos and Eliza Paizis, Vivian, Henry, and Jack Ruotsalainen; her beloved dog, Earl; three siblings: Mark Langfeld, Lori (Ernie) Kurtock and David (Kim) Langfeld; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A gathering of friends and family for Lynn will be held from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora. Inurnment will be in the Hoyt Lakes Memorial Cemetery Columbarium at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.