Lynn Ann Daniels
Lynn A. Daniels, 79, Little Falls, Minn., longtime resident of Hibbing, died Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Little Falls, Minn.
Lynn Ann Daniels
Lynn A. Daniels, 79, Little Falls, Minn., longtime resident of Hibbing, died Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Little Falls, Minn.
She was born January 22, 1944, to LaVerne and Ruth (Carlson) Morsch in Sandwich, Ill. Lynn was a graduate of Hinckley Big Rock High School. She later would attend Augustana College achieving her Bachelor of Arts Degree. Finally, Lynn would complete her Master of Arts degree from Northwestern University, in Evanston, Ill. She was very proud of her academic accomplishments. She was employed with ISD 701 in Hibbing as a Speech Pathologist. She loved her job. On the side, Lynn sold Weekender Clothing. Lynn’s family was very important to her. She cherished her summer childhood memories at her family-owned resort, Whippoorwill, in Cornucopia, Wis., where she learned how to waterski. Lynn enjoyed being a part of her birthday club, and notably, she loved going to Bridge Club where she cherished the group itself but hated playing Bridge! Lynn always looked forward to playing the trumpet in the half fast marching band during the Side Lake Parade on the 4th of July. She enjoyed traveling, the outdoors, gardening, flowers, and watching birds. Lynn was an active member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing, the AAUW, where she was very involved with the AAUW Book Sale. She was also a member of Minnesota Speech and Language Association
Lynn is survived by her children, Jason (Mindy) Daniels Plymouth, Minn., Jessica (Jeremy) Janski, Little Falls, Minn., six grandchildren: A.J. and Rocco Daniels, Jaxon, Echo, Wesley, and Franny Janski.
She was preceded in death by her parents, LaVerne and Ruth (Carlson) Morsch, and her sister, JoDene Mitchell.
Funeral services for Lynn will be 11:00 am, Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing. The Rev. Kevin Olson will officiate. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2023, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. The visitation will then continue from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. funeral service at the church on Saturday. Interment will be Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing. Memorials are preferred to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing, 501 East 23rd Street, Hibbing, MN, 55746.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing, and Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine.
To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.