Lynell R. Yancey, 66, of Tower, passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.
She was born on March 27, 1955, in Moose Lake, Minn., the daughter of Clarence and Helen (Wills) Folstad.
When Lynell was a young girl the family moved to Tower, where she grew up and graduated from Tower-Soudan High School in 1973.
She was united in marriage to John Zaitz on June 6, 1973. They lived in Chicago for a year before moving to Tower, where her two children were born.
On Oct.26, 1994, she married Michael Yancey in Lowville, N.Y. They lived in Tower for a time and then in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania before returning to Tower.
Lynn had been an assistant supervisor for the Tower Ambulance and a volunteer for the Breitung Fire Department. She was employed by Allegheny Particle Board in Pennsylvania, Flambeau River Papers in Wisconsin, Disability Specialists and Potlatch, both of Cook; and for the past five years, at Fortune Bay Resort Casino in Tower, retiring in March of 2020.
Lynell enjoyed doing diamond painting, golfing, fishing and was an avid reader. She loved her puppies. She followed all of her children’s sports and was their biggest fan. She especially loved her grandkids. They were her world.
Lynell is survived by her husband, Michael Yancey of Tower; children, Joseph Zaitz of Tower and Melissa (Alan) Schroeter of Ely; grandchildren: Alexis Kudis, Ethan Zaitz, Jonathan Zaitz, Trevor Zaitz Jordan Haburn and Lily Schroeter; her first great-grandchild expected in September; two brothers, Kenneth Folstad Sr. of Soudan and Peanuts (Linda) Folstad of Soudan; the father of her children, John Zaitz of Tower; numerous nieces and nephews; aunts, uncles, cousins and her fur babies, Hadassah and Havalah.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Helen Folstad; sister, Kathy Fuson; and grand niece, Kendra Folstad.
A Tribute To a Life Well Lived will be held for Lynell at 11 a.m. Friday, May 7, at the Sand Lake Chapel in Britt, 9038 Biss Road, with Pastor Dick Lohry officiating.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
