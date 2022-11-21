klein

Lyle Wayne Klein

Lyle Wayne Klein, 82, of Ely, Minn., a proud U.S. veteran, passed away on Nov. 15, 2022, in his home surrounded by his family.

To send flowers to the family of LYLE KLEIN, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Service information

Nov 22
Funeral Service
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
11:00AM
Grace Lutheran Church
301 Easr Conan Street
Ely, MN 55731
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Nov 22
Graveside Service
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
1:30PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Tags

Load entries