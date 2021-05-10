Lyle Matthew Maki, 67, of Hibbing, passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021, peacefully in his home.
He was born Aug. 12, 1953, to Hugo and Ardis Maki. His childhood was spent on the family farm in Cedar Valley Township, Minn. He graduated from Floodwood High School in 1971.
Lyle devoted much of his life as a full-time minister, serving with many different congregations throughout the United States with the Christian Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. He was able to enjoy wintering in the Dominican Republic for many years. He enjoyed teaching from the Bible wherever he went. He loved traveling to many places around the world meeting new people who became lifelong friends. He also worked for many years as a dental technician in order to support his volunteer ministry work.
Lyle had strong faith that the Bible’s promises in Rev 21:3, 4 where God will “wipe out every tear from their eyes, and death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore.” He took comfort in this as he developed chronic health conditions and was confined to his home. We look forward to seeing him again in the resurrection on earth.
Lyle is survived by his mother, Ardis Maki, of Hibbing; sister, Linda (Allan) Souder, of Hibbing; brother, Larry (Marie Antoinette) Maki, of Cedar Valley; nephew, Aaron (Paula) Souder, of Hibbing; niece, Alissa (Terry) Koski, and their three children, Jordan, Rachel and Silas, of Hibbing. His great niece and nephews brought him great joy in recent years. He is also survived by numerous uncles, aunts and cousins. He will be dearly missed by all that knew him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Hugo Maki.
A visitation and slide presentation of Lyle’s life will take place from 1:30 to 2 p.m. virtually on Zoom followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 15. Please request an invite by email if you want to attend: lylemakimemorial@gmail.com
