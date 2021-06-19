Lyle J. Warwas, 88, longtime resident of Nashwauk, Minn., passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
He was born May 25, 1933, to Raymond and Frieda (Knap) Warwas in Pennington, Minn. Lyle was joined in marriage to Nora Erickson in 1954 in Bemidji, following their marriage they moved to Nashwauk. Lyle started work at Hanna Mining at the age of 18, he worked as a heavy equipment operator, something he referred to as a “cat skinner.” Lyle enjoyed fishing, hunting, cutting down trees and just spending time in the woods. He was a member of the Stump Jumpers Snowmobile Club, Lyle was also a member of Nashwauk Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his wife, Nora Warwas, Nashwauk, Minn.; children, David Warwas, Nashwauk, Minn., Pam Warwas, Grand Rapids, Minn., Carol (Curtis) Foss, Bovey, Minn., Arlinda (Dustin) Gayhart, Nashwauk, Minn.; brother, Philip Warwas, Bovey, Minn.; grandchildren, Daryl Warwas, Jamie (Sam) Ready, Shaun Warwas, Justine (Tyler) Cormier, Cody (Tisha) Gayhart, Jesse Gayhart; 12 great grandchildren; many extended relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Nashwauk Lutheran Church in Nashwauk.
Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
