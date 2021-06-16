Lyle J. Warwas, 88, of Nashwauk, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.

Arrangements are pending with Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing.

To plant a tree in memory of Lyle Warwas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries