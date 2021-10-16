Lyle F. Conaway, 91, of Virginia, died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Waterview Pines in Eveleth with his daughters by his side.
He was born May 8, 1930, in Virginia, Minn., to Cecil and Ruth (Smith) Conaway. He married Patricia M. Ulicsni on July 26, 1949.
Lyle joined the United States Marine Corp in 1945. He served from 1945-47 and again in 1950-51, in the Korean War, where he became severely wounded and was honorably discharged. He was awarded two Purple Hearts and a Navy cross.
He worked many jobs in Virginia including the Virginia Police Department, Loomis driver and was the “Virginia Dog Catcher” for many years. Lyle was a part of the Netflix documentary series, Medal of Honor part 6, where he told about his experience in the Korean War. He authored “Joe and I” and built 7 Stearman planes in which he flew, entertaining the people of Ridgewood with. He was also a great storyteller, reminiscing about all of his experiences throughout his life and a wonderful singer.
Lyle is survived by his eight children: Dan (Shirley) of Orr; Dave (Mary Lou) of Virginia; Kate (Nick) Pershern of Virginia; Kurt (Deb) of Eveleth; Scott of Two Harbors; Maureen Holappa of Virginia; Brian (Diane) of Britt; Pete of Virginia; Flying buddy John Mohr and family; 19 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren; extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by wife, Patty Mae in 2006; parents, Cecil and Ruth; all siblings; son-in-law, Larry Holappa in 1996; and grandson, Tommy Pershern in 1981.
A memorial gathering will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Virginia Servicemen’s Club
Memorials are preferred.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.