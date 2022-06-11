Luverne Edith (Allison) Pancotti

Luverne Edith Pancotti, 88, of Chisholm passed away on September 28th, 2021, of natural causes.
She was born June 13, 1933, in Hibbing, Minn., to Edith Luverne (Gaylord) & William Oscar Allison. She grew up on a farm and later in her childhood lived on Penobscot Street in North Hibbing. She loved to read and would spend hours at the North Hibbing Carnegie Library. She was devastated when it was torn down when the town of Hibbing moved.
Luverne was blessed by two children, first Cathy and then Gary, during her first marriage. She worked at Montgomery Ward in downtown Hibbing, One Hour Martinizing on Lake Street in Chisholm, and Duluth Avionics in Hibbing. On June 2nd, 1965, she was united in marriage to John Pancotti in Sisseton, S.D.
Luverne became a grandma in 1972 and doted on her granddaughter and the three grandchildren that followed. In 1992, she became a great-grandma and as her grandchildren had before, her great-grandchildren also loved spending time with her.
Luverne loved going on walks, playing mahjongg, doing crossword puzzles, and spending time with family.
She is dearly missed by her husband of 56 years, John; daughter, Cathlene (David) Brusacoram and son, Gary Blomquist; grandchildren: Christina (Chris Claflin) Martin, Michael (Marlena) Brusacoram, Kimberly (Joseph) Thomas, & Samantha Brusacoram; 10 great-grandchildren: Brandon, Devon, Aaron, Jordon, Annabelle, LilyAnne, Carson, Arlynn, Jasmyn, & Gracelyn; and her spoiled shih-poo Molly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edith and William; sisters: Patricia, Judith and Jean; her sister Marion passed away one week after.
A private gathering was held by family followed by burial at the Chisholm Cemetery honoring Luverne’s wishes.
