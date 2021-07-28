Luther “Luke” Lageson, 96, of Biwabik, died Sunday, July 25, 2021, with many family members at his side.
He was born Sept. 22, 1924, in Steele County, Minn., to Enoch and Agnes (Miller) Lageson. Following his schooling, he served our country in the US Army during WWII.
Luke began working as Chief of Police in Belle Plaine, Minn., and worked construction on the Owahi Dam in South Dakota. On May 23, 1953, he married Veronica “Booty” Leonhardt. The family moved to the Iron Range where Luke worked for Erie Mining Company and retired from there in 1986 as a locomotive mechanic.
Luke was a former member of the Aurora Moose Lodge and TRC. He was an avid smear card player and enjoyed gardening. In his earlier years, he played semi-pro baseball for New Richland. He and Booty enjoyed snowmobiling, dancing and card club. He loved pheasant hunting with his son’s on the family farm. He enjoyed many sporting events and rarely missed any of his children and grandchildren’s games. For many years he managed his sons Men’s softball team.
The family would like to thank Waterview Pines for all the wonderful care he received these past few years. Their love and kindness was so greatly appreciated and will never be forgotten.
Luther's family meant the world to him and he was sure to let them know. He will be missed by many.
Survivors include his children: Gary (Debi) Lageson of Biwabik, John Lageson of rural Aurora, Sandra (Dallas) Dubbin of Silver Bay, Carol (Jim) Lammi of Embarrass, Karen (Craig Guzzo) Osberg of Two Harbors and Rita (Tom Appicelli) Indihar of McKinley; grandchildren: Jason (Tina Lehtinen) Lageson, Jennifer (David Kallio) Lageson, Andrea (Jay Fredrickson) Lageson, Janelle (Jess) Kyte, Justin (Katie) Hipple, Paul (Jaime) Hipple, Melanie (Andrew) Roseth, Amanda Lammi, Jaclyn (Dylan) LaValley, Laura (Peter Yokel) Lammi, Eric Osberg, Kent Osberg, Brandon (Meagan) Trast, Brian (Lisa Forness) Trast, and Larissa (Jeremiah Tinker) Johnson; great-grandchildren: Kaylah, McKenzie, Maddi, Braeden, Bode, Halle, Chase, Camryn, Chloe, Piper, Zara, Jaden, Gabrielle, Sage, Kale, Sawyer, Greyson, Charleigh, Joshua, Alex, Lucas, Carter and Soph; great-great-grandchildren: Annabelle, Mason, Aubriannah and Miles; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Enoch and Agnes; wife, Veronica “Booty”; daughter-in-law, Denise Lageson; sons-in-law, Randy Oberg and Tom Indihar; siblings: Elois, Stanley and Eugene.
Graveside service for Luther will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at Lakeside Cemetery in Biwabik with military honors.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 30, at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
