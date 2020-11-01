Luella Lois Block, 90, of Hibbing, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Autumn Lane Assisted Living in Cohasset, Minn.
She was born Jan. 19, 1930, in Wirt, Minn., the daughter of Howard and Thelma (Bingham) Holloway. She was a graduate of the Deer River High School. On July 7, 1948, Luella married Philip Block in Dora Lake, Minn. She worked for the Hibbing Daily Tribune, the Hibbing General Hospital, and was a patient services representative at Fairview Range. She was a member of the Hibbing Alliance Church where she was a Deaconess and was active with the Alliance Women. Luella also was a member of the Triumphant Life Church and the Gideon Auxiliary. She enjoyed serving her family and others, she liked to entertain, was a great hostess, and she liked to quilt and bake.
Luella is survived by her sons, Donald (Shonie) Block of Cambridge, and Todd (Ann) Block of Pengilly; daughter-in-law, Kathy Block of Balsam; sisters, Shirley Kongsjord of Bovey, and Ramona (Tom) Hopkins of LaPrairie; 17 grandchildren, many great- and great-great- grandchildren; and numerous extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Philip; son, Ron; brother, Franklin; and granddaughter, Rebekah.
The family wishes to thank LeAnne and Dave Brendan and all of the staff at Autumn Lane Assisted Living for the wonderful care that Luella received.
Funeral service for Luella will be at noon Monday, Nov. 2, at the Hibbing Alliance Church. Pastor Todd Block will officiate.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Interment will be at the Lakeview Cemetery in Coleraine.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home in Hibbing. To express condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
