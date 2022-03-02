Lucy Mae Henderson died Feb. 27, 2022, in Virginia, Minnesota just a few days past her 89th birthday. Lucy was born at home in Waskom, Texas in 1933 before being transported to a hospital in Shreveport, Louisiana. Lucy grew up on a farm where her mother had a garden and sold greens and eggs to neighbors for extra money. Her father, Bennie worked at a lumber yard.
Nicknamed “Doll” by her family, Lucy grew up during the 50’s, graduated high school and went to college where she met her husband, Woodrow. When he re-enlisted in the Airforce, Lucy became a military wife, traveling overseas and to multiple states. She had her five children along the way. Three were born in Texas, one in Taiwan and one in Florida. They were last stationed in Colorado Springs, Colorado where Lucy indulged her passion for bowling. She bowled several times a week, had an outstanding average, took an active leadership role in the National Women’s Bowling Association and was ultimately inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Lucy was gregarious, fun-loving and seemed to know someone no matter where she went. After her husband Woodrow’s death in 2016, she moved to Minnesota where she lived with her daughter, Michele, and son-in-law, Les. Her last years were spent cheering on her five grandsons in sports, attending church and making new friends.
Lucy is preceded in death by her parents, Bennie Stephens, Jr. and Julia (Young) Stephens; husband, Msgt. Woodrow C. Henderson; brother, Artis Stephens; and sisters, Johnnie Manning and Gladys Harris.
She is survived by: Children: Tyrone Henderson, Sr. (Connie) Eugene, Alan (Tanya), Michael, and Michele (Leslie) Fuenffinger; brothers: Robert and Ray Stephens, 17 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Lucy will be held at a later date in San Antonio, Texas. Interment will be in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Arrangements in Texas are with Porter-Loring Mortuary North in San Antonio.
