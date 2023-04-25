Lucy Lynn LaRue Pecchia

Lucy Lynn LaRue Pecchia

Lucy Lynn LaRue Pecchia, age 11, of Tower, Minn., died as a result of injuries she sustained in an automobile accident on Thursday, April 20, 2023. Lucy was born on May 1, 2011, in Virginia, Minn., while her parents Christopher and April (Kesler) Pecchia were listening to the song “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds.”

Service information

Apr 26
Memorial Service
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
2:00PM
Vermilion Wellness Center
1615 Farm Road South
Tower, MN 55790
