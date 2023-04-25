Lucy Lynn LaRue Pecchia, age 11, of Tower, Minn., died as a result of injuries she sustained in an automobile accident on Thursday, April 20, 2023. Lucy was born on May 1, 2011, in Virginia, Minn., while her parents Christopher and April (Kesler) Pecchia were listening to the song “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds.”
Lucy was a kind-hearted, beautiful, caring, compassionate soul who loved her family and close friends. She especially enjoyed spending time with her siblings, cousins, and best friends. During her short 11 years with us, Lucy showed everyone she knew her sweet, thoughtful, and spunky personality. She radiated love and happiness. Lucy was sugar and spice and everything nice.
Lucy was a sixth-grade student at Tower Soudan Elementary School. She enjoyed volleyball and drawing. Lucy was also a “water-baby” and loved swimming and she enjoyed her animal friends.
Lucy is survived by her father, Christopher Pecchia; siblings, Zoey Funk and Dane Pecchia; grandparents: Patrick Pecchia, Belinda (Dave) Fazio, Gunner (Jilleen) Kesler and Mary (Jeff) Peterson; great grandparents: William (Sharon) Tibbetts, Virginia Jacobs, John (Mary Jane) Kesler and Richard Kempf; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends who were special to Lucy.
Lucy was preceded in death by great-grandmothers Gwendolyn Larue Tibbetts, Alice Jackson, Carol Fazio, Sandra Kempf and Rebecca Foreman.
Lucy and her mother April gained their wings at the same time.
Lucy is now our Diamond in the Sky. Daddy loves you and you were the best sister to Zoey and Dane.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Vermilion Family Wellness Center at 1615 Farm Road South on the Vermilion Reservation in Tower, Minn. A light luncheon to immediately follow.
Family Services are provided by Bauman-Vermilion, a Bauman Family Funeral Home in Tower. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com
To send flowers to the family of Lucy Pecchia, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.