Lucine D. Renskers, 85, of Hibbing, Minn., passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm.

She was born May 15, 1935, in Ottertail, Minn., to Omer and Eva (Wilcox) Preston. Lucine spent her early life in North Dakota attending grade school in Fairdale and later graduating from Bemidji High. Lucine lived in Embarrass, Minn., for over 30 years. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and reading.

Lucine is survived by her sons: Richard Brownlee, Thomas Brownlee, Bradley (Denise) Brownlee and Mathew Brownlee; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; five sisters; one brother; and many extended relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Omer and Eva; and husband, Arnold Renskers; four brothers; and four sisters.

Services will be held at a later date.

