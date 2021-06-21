Lucine D. Renskers, 85, of Hibbing, Minn., passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm.
She was born June 15, 1935, in Ottertail, Minn., to Omer and Eva (Wilcox) Preston. Lucine spent her early life in North Dakota attending grade school in Fairdale and later graduating from Bemidji High. Lucine lived in Embarrass, Minn., for over 30 years. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and reading.
Lucine is survived by her sons, Richard Brownlee, Thomas Brownlee, Bradley (Denise) Brownlee and Mathew Brownlee; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; five sisters: Kathryn Osmundson, Lorraine Brownlee, Naomi Erickson, Penny Huffman, Candice Kilpela; one brother, Omer Preston; and many extended relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Omer and Eva; husband, Arnold Renskers; four brothers: Earnie, John, Lanny, and Rodger Preston; and four sisters: Donna Sottingsgard, Gwenith Mouton, Vivian Fisher and Janice Bahr.
Private family services will be held at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing.
Interment will be at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.