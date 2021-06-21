Lucine D. Renskers, 85, of Hibbing, Minn., passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm.

She was born June 15, 1935, in Ottertail, Minn., to Omer and Eva (Wilcox) Preston. Lucine spent her early life in North Dakota attending grade school in Fairdale and later graduating from Bemidji High. Lucine lived in Embarrass, Minn., for over 30 years. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and reading.

Lucine is survived by her sons, Richard Brownlee, Thomas Brownlee, Bradley (Denise) Brownlee and Mathew Brownlee; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; five sisters: Kathryn Osmundson, Lorraine Brownlee, Naomi Erickson, Penny Huffman, Candice Kilpela; one brother, Omer Preston; and many extended relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Omer and Eva; husband, Arnold Renskers; four brothers: Earnie, John, Lanny, and Rodger Preston; and four sisters: Donna Sottingsgard, Gwenith Mouton, Vivian Fisher and Janice Bahr.

Private family services will be held at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing.

Interment will be at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.

