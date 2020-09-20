Lucille Virginia Geist, 88, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
She was born Nov. 16, 1931, at her Miller grandparents farm in Hazelton, Kan., to Frank and Pearl Sanders. She married Clarence William Geist on Sept. 5, 1948 in Kiowa, Kan.
While traveling for Clarence’s construction work, the family lived in many areas all over Kansas, Nebraska, Texas, New Mexico, and Minnesota - finally settling in Gilbert in July 1966.
Lucy was a gifted seamstress, excellent cook, an avid reader, crossword puzzle expert who enjoyed flower gardening and antiquing. She was a member of the Gilbert VFW Ladies Auxiliary, as well as the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was known for her fake fur and fleece blankets, gifting so many to family and friends across the country. Lucy loved to travel visiting family all over. She was always a wealth of information to ask for any answers or advice.
Lucille ran a daycare in her home for well over 40 years, occasionally caring for multiple generations of families. One of her favorite sayings was “I’ve diapered half of Gilbert!”. With her excellent memory, she could usually remember the full names and birthdates for many of the children she’d cared for over the years. All the families she cared for over the years called her “Grandma Lucy”.
Lucille is survived by her children: Mary Ann Anderson of Hutter, Clarence Geist Jr of Eveleth, Cindy Ranta of McKinley, Betty (Anton) Udovich of Gilbert, Judy (Gary) Gustafson of Eveleth, and son-in-law Rudy Maki of Hutter; her grandchildren: Erick Anderson, Mandi (Clint) Spotts, Tricia Udovich, Kelly Ranta, Kyle (Michelle) Vanderflute, and Brittny Udovich; great grandchildren, Lucy Vanderflute, Hazel and Archie Spotts; special “adopted” family of Sandy Sersha; and many beloved extended family members.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and step father, Bert Dyer; her husband; sister, Fran Love; children, Scotty Geist, Janet Geist, and Linda Maki; sons-in-law, John Ranta and David Anderson.
A private family celebration of life was held and followed by interment at Gilbert Cemetery.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
