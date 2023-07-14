Lucille Svatos

Lucille Svatos, 94, of Ely, passed away on Wednesday,July 12, 2023 at the Ely Bloomenson Community Hospital. Family arrangements have ben entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.

