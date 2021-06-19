Lucille Leona (Wilcek) Steines, 100, of Buhl, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, at St. Luke's Hospital in Duluth.
Lucille was born August 9, 1920, in Edgemont, S.D. She grew up in S.D. and MN. Lucille graduated from Sauk Rapids High School. She moved to St. Paul where she married Carl Steines. She was a homemaker and bookkeeper for several different companies in the St. Paul area. She moved to Britt in 1985, and to Buhl in 2014.
Lucille enjoyed reading, knitting, crocheting, and other needlework. She liked to fish and spent many days at the lake.
She was a member of St. Monica's Guild of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and a past member, president, and treasurer of American Legion Lester Tjernlund post # 451 in St. Paul.
She is survived by her child, Geraldine “Gerry” Perala, of Mt. Iron; grandchildren: Lisa Perala (Josh Bradley) of Eagle Rock, Va., Matthew (Samantha) Perala of New Ulm, Theresa (Matthew) Gusenius, of Rochester; five great-granddaughters; three great-grandsons; and nine great-great-grand children.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Steines; parents, Leo and Elizabeth Wilcek; brother, Howard Wilcek; and sons-in-law, James Phillips and Martin Perala.
Memorials are preferred to the Crossier Fathers, Onamia, Minn., or to the Hospice of your choice.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, with a visitation one hour prior.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences go to rangefuneralhomes.com.
