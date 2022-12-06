Lucille F. Fiola, 94, of Virginia passed away Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Edgewood Vista in Virginia.
She was born on March 13, 1928, in St. Paul, Minn., to Charles and Mary (Vruno) Kuralle. She married Albert T. Fiola on April 10, 1948.
Lucille was a stay at home mom until Tom and Jackie were grown. Then she entered into retail clerking. Working at Jarmins, The Quality Shop, Stevenson’s, and then retiring from Herbergers after 30 years at the age of 80.
Her hobbies were cooking and baking, biscotti being her specialty. She rarely went to appointments without a bag of it to give to the staff.
Our mother was a special person to her family and friends. She had a great quality of life, which included bravery and strength, which became evident from the loss of Cathy and her husband.
She was ready for the next chapter of her life, when she would be back together with those who preceded her in death. To her, life was a full circle from the first breath to the last. Appreciate everyday. God let her rest in peace.
Our thanks to the staff at Edgewood Vista Assisted Living where she resided for only 6 weeks.
She is survived by her daughter, Jackie (Ron) Walkky and son Dr. Thomas (Monique) Fiola; granddaughters, Jenna (Shane) Weis and Lauren (Ajit) Varma; and five great-grandchildren, Brady, Olivia, Ellie, Sai and Asher; numerous nieces and nephews and her special circle of friends and neighbors.
Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Albert; daughter, Cathy; brother, John; and her parents.
Funeral services are planned for a later date.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
To plant a tree in memory of Lucille Fiola as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.