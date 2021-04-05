Lucien (Luke) B. Hoey, 85, of Pengilly, Minn., peacefully passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021, after a short but difficult battle with Dementia and Kidney disease.
Luke Hoey was born on March 11, 1936, to Ambrose and Marcela Hoey in the range town of Grand Rapids, Minn. On Aug. 24, 1957, he married Janice Marie Brean. Their marriage spanned nearly 59 years and they were blessed with six children: Michael, Yvonne (Frater), Patricia (Sletten), Ann (Carmody), Andrew, and John.
He played Hockey for the Taconite Hornets and was a member of their Senior League National Championship team. Following his conscience, he joined the U.S. Navy at the young age of 16 in 1952 and served as an Electrician’s Mate until honorably discharged in 1956. A proud veteran, Luke served in the Lawrence Lake American Legion Post 476 Color Guard after his active-duty service. He attended night classes to pursue his degree and landed his career job in the power plant at the Blandin Paper Company, Grand Rapids, where he worked hard and was promoted to the position of Chief Engineer. After retiring, Luke made time for his passions of gardening and hunting and even managed to do a little traveling.
Luke has now joined his parents, brother and sisters in their eternal rest.
He is survived by his six children, 11 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, at Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, Coleraine.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services. To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.
