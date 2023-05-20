Lucia “Chia” A. Brunetta
Lucia “Chia” A. Brunetta, 95, of Virginia passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Cook Care Center in Cook, Minn.
Lucia “Chia” A. Brunetta
Lucia “Chia” A. Brunetta, 95, of Virginia passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Cook Care Center in Cook, Minn.
Chia was born on December 9, 1927, in Virginia, Minn., to Antonio and Lucia (Buttazzi) Brunetta. She attended the Virginia schools, graduating from Roosevelt High School in 1946.
She was employed by Cluett Peabody in Virginia, Lerch Bros. in Virginia, and Piggly Wiggly and Super One Grocery Stores in Virginia for 30 years, retiring as a cashier in September 1990.
Chia was known as “the warming shack lady” at the Horace Mann ice rink. In her later years, she knitted hats for the newborns at the Virginia Hospital OB unit. She had many hobbies including knitting, crocheting, sewing, baking, and crafts. Chia was also known for helping many neighbors. She enjoyed spending time at the family cabin in the tall pines.
Chia is survived by her “little brother,” Robert “Nub” Norri; godson, James “Jimmer” Petroskey; goddaughter, Brenda Skorich; close friends: Colette Johnson, Eleanor Anshus, Linda Cope, Toni McEvoy and family, Ron and Carla Klehr, Lisa Ketola and family, Robert and Kenny Arola, and the Miner’s family; cousins, Carol and Caitlin Eliasson; special friends and “family”: Wendy Stanzell, Charlene Komula, Alexandra Saxhaug, Samantha Irish, Billy Jones, Carter Thome, Christine Jones, and Bradford “The Capo” Saxhaug. Along with numerous friends and relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Antonio and Lucia (Buttazzi) Brunetta; brothers, Peter and Arthur; sisters, Anna and Virginia.
Memorials are preferred to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and The Virginia Foundation.
We wish to thank the staff at Essentia Health—Virginia Hospital medical/surgical unit, ICU unit, and cardiac care. In addition, the Cook Care Center in Cook, MN for the exceptional care you gave our beautiful, beloved friend Chia.
In accordance with Chia’s wishes, no services will be held. A private inurnment will be held at the Calvary Cemetery, in Virginia, Minn.
“It is what it is.”
Arrangements are made with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guestbook or to send condolences, please visit rangefuneralhomes.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.