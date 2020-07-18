Loyd Flannigan, 87, of Zim, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Cornerstone Villa in Buhl.
Loyd Eugene Allen Flannigan was born May 3, 1933 in Mahnomen, Minn., to Walter and Lillian (Tinnel) Flannigan. He grew up in Bemidji and Mountain Iron. On Jan. 10, 1952, he was united in marriage to Rita Starkey in Mountain Iron. The couple traveled to California and Oregon and came back to Minnesota and made their home in Zim. Loyd worked as a truck driver for Mayflower, Bartoletti, Scubic, and lastly the Uland Brothers, where he retired.
Loyd enjoyed breeding quarter horses, hunting, fishing, watching the Kentucky Derby, and especially spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Rita; daughter, Marlissa (Roy) Kanyo; sons, Bill (Roberta) Flannigan of Minot, N.D., and David (Susan) Flannigan of Zim; grandchildren, Jeff, Larissa, Heather, Jenny, Tracy, Angela, Michelle, Sarah, Colleen, Katie, Robert, David, Quentin, Clinton, and Donovan; numerous great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Danny; three sisters; and five brothers.
A graveside burial will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the New Zim Cemetery at 11 am. Vicar Christina Kadelbach will officiate.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
