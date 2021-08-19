Louise Springhetti nee Fredrickson

Christine Louise (Fredrickson) Springhetti passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at the age of 89.
She was born Dec. 4, 1931, in Virginia, Minn., to Ray and Mary (Jenia) Fredrickson.
She was known for her love of entertaining and her knack for storytelling.
Cooking meals for her family and friends, traveling, involvement in social activities including bridge clubs, bocce and bowling leagues, and the Trentini Club were all an important part of her life.
After graduating from Roosevelt High School in 1949, she continued her education at Eveleth Vo-Tech, Hibbing Junior College, and Bemidji State University. Through these programs she found her career vocation in nursing. Christine was a nurse in the Virginia Municipal Hospital for several years working as both a floor nurse and the Director of Nurses. She also served on the Minnesota State Board of Nursing and on the Virginia Hospital Commission.
She was also very engaged in the Virginia community. She served as chair and co-chair of the Land of the Loon Festival, worked on the Virginia Centennial Celebration, and was chair of the membership drive for the Arrowhead Concert Association. In 1990, she was selected as the recipient of the Soroptimist International of Virginia, Minnesota Women of the Year award.
Christine is survived by her husband of 71 years, Robert Springhetti; her three children, Mary Alice (Springhetti) Slick, Peter Springhetti, and Gina (Springhetti) Rochell; 10 grandchildren, Lisa (Slick) Roberts, Jeremy Slick, Christina Slick, Ann (Slick) Parranto, Aaron Springhetti, Bryan Springhetti, Stefan Springhetti, Lauren Springhetti, Matthew Rochell, and Isaac Rochell; and 4 great-granddaughters, Mae Roberts, Rosalie Roberts, Emery Slick, and Marigold Slick.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Mary (Jenia) Fredrickson; and her sister, Charlotte (Fredrickson) Bonato.
The family would like to thank the staff at Brightondale who lovingly cared for Christine for the past 5 years and the Hospice Team from Health Partners.
A Mass of Christian burial is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 306 2nd St. S., Virginia.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Buhl, Minn.
Memorials are preferred to the Mesabi Range College Foundation/Nursing scholarships.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.