Louise J. Ochsner, 84, of Buhl, died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Aspen Grove Assisted Living in Chisholm, Minn.
She was born Feb. 10, 1937, to William and Mary (Repesh) Gutzwiller in Hibbing. Louise married Larry Ochsner on July 6, 1963, in Fargo, N.D. Louise moved to Buhl in 2002 after residing in Hibbing since 1974. She was employed with the Mesabi Clinic in Hibbing as their Medical Records Supervisor. She was a member of the First Lutheran Church of Hibbing. Louise loved gardening, flowers, following the Minnesota sports teams, but most of all spending time with her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Louise is survived by her husband, Larry D. Ochsner of 58 ½ years, Buhl; son, Lynn (Jeanette) Ochsner, Ramsey, Minn.; daughter, Debbie (Jeff) Polcher, Hibbing; three sisters, Helen Kelly, Moorhead, Minn., Ruth Hanley, Hibbing, and Sandra Gutzwiller of Brooklyn Park, Minn.; five grandchildren: Darryn, Jacob, Nicole, Robert and Amy, five great-grandchildren: Alex, Jonathan, Olivia, Addison and Conner, two step grandchildren, Tayler and Ryan; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Kathryn Kennedy and Florence Techar.
Funeral services for Louise will be 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. The Rev. John Dietz will officiate.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the memorial service at the funeral home on Friday.
A Spring interment will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in South Fargo, ND.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.
