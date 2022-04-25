Louise Anne Coombe

Louise A. Coombe, 69, of Hibbing died Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Cornerstone Villa in Buhl surrounded by family.
She was born on Dec. 6, 1952, in Eveleth to Ludwig J. and Frances P. (Cvek) Petrich.
Louise graduated from Eveleth High School in 1971 and attended college at Mesabi State in Virginia. She was united in marriage to Douglas J. Coombe on April 7, 1972 at Resurrection Catholic Church in Eveleth. Following their marriage, they made their home in Eveleth and she became a homemaker. They moved to their lake home in 1996. Louise worked in sales and later in the business office at J.C. Penney until the store closed in 1999. She then went to work as a bookkeeper at First National Bank in Chisholm, retiring in 2015.
Louise was a member of Resurrection Catholic Church, loved to bake, decorate cakes, sew and enjoyed being a snowbird in Mission, Texas. She especially loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Doug; son, Paul (Erika) Coombe of Eveleth; daughters, Anne (Robert) Thyne of New Richmond, Wis., Krissy (Mike) Johnson of Sebastian, Fla.; grandchildren: Owen, Emily, Natalie, Jacob, Cooper and Billy; sisters, Frances (Len) Kucza, Rose (Bruce) Anderson, Mary Shields; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by parents; siblings, Ludwig, Edward, Robert, Gloria; and in-laws, Bill and Mayme Coombe.
A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 28, at Resurrection Catholic Church, Eveleth with Fr. Paul Strommer as celebrant.
Visitation will be from 5 –7 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, in Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth and will continue for one hour before at the church on Thursday.
