Louis Thomas Gambucci

Louis “Louie” Gambucci, formerly of Virginia, Minn., passed away at his daughter’s home in Oakdale, Minn., surrounded by his loving family.
Louie was born in Eveleth, Minn., on Nov. 12, 1928, to Celeste and Santina (Cardoni) Gambucci, who were both Italian immigrants.
Louie graduated from Eveleth High School and left immediately to serve in the Armed Forces during WWII. After the war, he attended Dunwoody College, where he became a welder, spending his career at LTV (Erie) Mining Company in Hoyt Lakes, Minn.
Louie enjoyed playing football and hockey in his youth, remaining a lifelong fan.
Louie had the most generous spirit, enjoyed multitudes of friends and had a work ethic and strength of character that was exemplary. “Prima la famiglia.”
Louie married the love of his life, Frances (Malensek) Gambucci on April 24, 1954. They spent the next 66 years together enjoying their lake cabin, and traveling the world.
Louie is survived by his wife, Frances; daughters, Patti Ann (Will) West of St. Cloud, Minn., and Mari Lou Moravec of Oakdale, Minn.; grandsons, Christopher Collins, Matthew (Jacqueline Zona) and Jamie Moravec; special friends, Lee and Trudy Lepper of Plymouth, Minn.; and the best dog in the world, Ellie.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Elio, Sergio and twin brother, Andre Gambucci; sisters-in-law, Olga, Gloria and Eleanor.
Per Louie’s wishes, he will be cremated and interred at Fort Snelling National Cemetery with a small service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your local animal humane society or shelter in Louie’s name.
