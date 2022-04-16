Louis Michael DeMillo

Louis M. DeMillo, lifelong resident of Hibbing died Sunday, April 10, 2022, at his home in Hibbing.

Louis was born April 19, 1931, to Joseph and Nellie (Wright) DeMillo in Hibbing. Louis attended Hibbing schools and later joined the National Guard. He was activated to Korea when the Conflict broke out and was shipped overseas to Korea. After he was discharged, Louis married Marjory Mattson on July 11, 1953, in Hibbing. Louis worked for Jones and Laughlin Steel Corp. he then worked at Carmin-Carson, Hill Annex, Greenway, and Eveleth Taconite, eventually retiring from LTV Mining Corp., in 1993 after 35 years of mining service. Louis loved to hunt, fish, and was an expert gardener. He also loved trapping, and was an avid Pigeon Fancier for over 50 years. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 8510 of Hibbing.

Louis is survived by his sons, Tim DeMillo, and Mark (Holly) DeMillo, both of Hibbing; two grandchildren, John L. (Aliza) Sullivan, Duluth, Minn., and Alena (Isaac) MacElderry, Missoula, Mont., along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Denise Patzer; son, Louis DeMillo Jr.; wife, Marjory (Mattson) DeMillo; parents, Joseph and Nellie (Wright) DeMillo; and his three sisters, Dorothy Ban, Margaret Novak, and Catherine Werman.

Funeral services for Louis will be 1 p.m. Friday, April 22, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the memorial service at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing, with Military Honors accorded by the Mid-Range Honor Guard.

Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for Louis, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.

To send flowers to the family of Louis DeMillo, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Service information

Apr 22
Visitation
Friday, April 22, 2022
12:00PM-1:00PM
Dougherty Funeral Home Hibbing
2615 First Avenue
Hibbing, MN 55746
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Apr 22
Memorial Service
Friday, April 22, 2022
1:00PM
Dougherty Funeral Home Hibbing
2615 First Avenue
Hibbing, MN 55746
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.

Tags

Load entries