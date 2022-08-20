Louis Jon Omersa

Louis J. Omersa, 79, of Eveleth, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at Edgewood Vista Memory Care in Virginia, with his family by his side.

He was born on June 7, 1943, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Louis and Rose (Smolke) Omersa. As a young child, his family moved back to Eveleth to rejoin their large extended family in the area.

Service information

Aug 23
Visitation
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
11:00AM-1:00PM
Eveleth Auditorium
421 Jackson Street
Eveleth, MN 55734
